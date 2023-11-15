The Sacramento Kings (5-4) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (6-5) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 as 1.5-point favorites. The Lakers have also won three games in a row.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kings vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 115 - Kings 112

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 1.5)

Lakers (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-3.2)

Lakers (-3.2) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



Under (232.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.4

The Kings have a 5-4-0 ATS record this season compared to the 4-7-0 mark of the Lakers.

Sacramento covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 42.9% of the time. That's less often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (50%).

When it comes to going over the total in 2023-24, Los Angeles and its opponents aren't as successful (45.5% of the time) as Sacramento and its opponents (55.6%).

The Kings have a .571 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (4-3) this season, better than the .250 winning percentage for the Lakers as a moneyline underdog (1-3).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Kings with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kings Performance Insights

The Kings are posting 113.4 points per game (13th-ranked in NBA) this year, while giving up 114.4 points per contest (18th-ranked).

With 44.1 boards per game, Sacramento ranks 17th in the NBA. It allows 43 rebounds per contest, which ranks 13th in the league.

The Kings rank ninth in the NBA with 26.8 assists per contest.

Sacramento is averaging 13.2 turnovers per game (10th-ranked in league). It is forcing 14.2 turnovers per contest (15th-ranked).

Although the Kings sport just a 33.6% three-point percentage (fifth-worst in NBA), they rank fifth-best in the league by draining 14.2 treys per contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.