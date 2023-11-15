On Wednesday, November 15, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (6-5) bring a three-game win streak into a home matchup versus the Sacramento Kings (5-4), who have won three straight as well. It starts at 10:00 PM ET (on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA).

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kings vs. Lakers matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kings vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Kings vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings vs Lakers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kings vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers have a -22 scoring differential, falling short by two points per game. They're putting up 113.1 points per game to rank 15th in the league and are giving up 115.1 per contest to rank 19th in the NBA.

The Kings score 113.4 points per game (13th in NBA) and concede 114.4 (18th in league) for a -9 scoring differential overall.

The teams combine to score 226.5 points per game, eight fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up a combined 229.5 points per game, five fewer points than this contest's total.

Los Angeles has put together a 4-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

Sacramento has covered five times in nine games with a spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +6600 +2500 - Lakers +1800 +900 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.