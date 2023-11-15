The Sacramento Kings, Kevin Huerter included, hit the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Huerter totaled 20 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 132-120 win against the Cavaliers.

In this article we will look at Huerter's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-122)

Over 13.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+108)

Over 4.5 (+108) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+126)

Over 2.5 (+126) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-128)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Lakers were ranked 20th in the league defensively last year, conceding 116.6 points per game.

Giving up 44.9 rebounds per contest last season, the Lakers were 25th in the league in that category.

The Lakers were the 15th-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.7.

The Lakers allowed 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest last season, 18th in the league in that category.

Kevin Huerter vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/29/2023 37 12 7 4 3 2 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.