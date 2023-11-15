The Sacramento Kings, Keegan Murray included, take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 132-120 win against the Cavaliers, Murray had 25 points and eight rebounds.

With prop bets in place for Murray, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Keegan Murray Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-104)

Over 15.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (+106)

Over 6.5 (+106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-147)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Lakers were 20th in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 116.6 points per game.

The Lakers allowed 44.9 rebounds on average last year, 25th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Lakers were 15th in the league defensively last year, allowing 25.7 per game.

In terms of three-point defense, the Lakers were ranked 18th in the league last year, allowing 12.5 makes per contest.

Keegan Murray vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/29/2023 33 17 8 5 3 1 2

