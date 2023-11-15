Harrison Barnes and his Sacramento Kings teammates will take the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 132-120 win over the Cavaliers (his last action) Barnes produced four points.

We're going to look at Barnes' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-114)

Over 9.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+114)

Over 3.5 (+114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+164)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Lakers gave up 116.6 points per game last season, 20th in the league.

On the boards, the Lakers conceded 44.9 rebounds per contest last year, 25th in the league in that category.

The Lakers were the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 25.7.

On defense, the Lakers allowed 12.5 made three-pointers per contest last year, 18th in the NBA.

Harrison Barnes vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/29/2023 39 8 2 2 0 1 0

