The Vancouver Canucks (11-3-1) host the New York Islanders (5-6-3) -- who've lost five straight -- on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Canucks game against the Islanders will air on TNT and Max, so tune in to take in the action.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canucks vs Islanders Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks have given up 33 total goals (just 2.2 per game), the third-fewest in league play.

The Canucks are the top-scoring unit in the league with 66 total goals (4.4 per game on 7.7 assists per contest).

In the past 10 contests, the Canucks are 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Canucks have allowed two goals per game (20 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.6 goals-per-game average (46 total) over that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Elias Pettersson 15 7 18 25 7 7 45.5% J.T. Miller 15 9 14 23 10 8 55.6% Quinn Hughes 15 5 18 23 9 7 - Brock Boeser 15 12 6 18 7 3 20% Filip Hronek 15 0 16 16 15 2 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders have allowed 44 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 12th in the NHL.

The Islanders have 33 goals this season (2.4 per game), 30th in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Islanders have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.

Defensively, the Islanders have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that span.

Islanders Key Players