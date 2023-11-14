Will Zach Whitecloud find the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights square off against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Zach Whitecloud score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Whitecloud 2022-23 stats and insights

In five of 59 games last season, Whitecloud scored -- but just one goal each time.

Whitecloud produced no points on the power play last season.

He posted a 7.8% shooting percentage, taking 1.0 shots per game.

Capitals 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Capitals gave up 261 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th in NHL play.

The Capitals earned five shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 24.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

