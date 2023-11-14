William Karlsson will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Vegas Golden Knights face the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Looking to wager on Karlsson's props versus the Capitals? Scroll down for stats and information.

William Karlsson vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Karlsson has averaged 16:44 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +13.

Karlsson has scored a goal in seven of 15 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Karlsson has a point in 12 of 15 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Karlsson has an assist in nine of 15 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 54.1% that Karlsson goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Karlsson has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 37 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 15 Games 2 18 Points 1 8 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

