Will William Carrier Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 14?
Should you wager on William Carrier to light the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals go head to head on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will William Carrier score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Carrier stats and insights
- In three of 12 games this season, Carrier has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.
- Carrier has no points on the power play.
- Carrier's shooting percentage is 15.0%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 37 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Carrier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|13:30
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/8/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|12:21
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:47
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|11:40
|Home
|W 7-0
|10/30/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|10:38
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|9:45
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|10/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|11:00
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:02
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|11:06
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/19/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:04
|Away
|W 5-3
Golden Knights vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
