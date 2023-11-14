Should you wager on William Carrier to light the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals go head to head on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will William Carrier score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Carrier stats and insights

In three of 12 games this season, Carrier has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

Carrier has no points on the power play.

Carrier's shooting percentage is 15.0%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 37 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Carrier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 13:30 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:21 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:47 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 11:40 Home W 7-0 10/30/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 10:38 Home W 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Kings 1 1 0 9:45 Away W 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:00 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:02 Home W 3-2 10/21/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:06 Away W 5-3 10/19/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:04 Away W 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.