The UNLV Rebels (2-0) square off against the Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UNLV Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada

Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Bounce (KVVU-TV2), Las Vegas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MWC Games

UNLV vs. Utah Tech 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Trailblazers put up an average of 75.1 points per game last year, 12.5 more points than the 62.6 the Rebels gave up to opponents.

When Utah Tech gave up fewer than 76.6 points last season, it went 17-8.

Last year, the Rebels averaged 76.6 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 70.1 the Trailblazers allowed.

UNLV had a 24-0 record last season when putting up more than 70.1 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNLV Schedule