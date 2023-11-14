Tuesday's contest at Cox Pavilion has the UNLV Rebels (2-0) going head to head against the Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-0) at 9:30 PM ET (on November 14). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 76-59 victory as our model heavily favors UNLV.

The Rebels won their most recent game 85-60 against Charleston (SC) on Friday.

UNLV vs. Utah Tech Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada

Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: Bounce (KVVU-TV2), Las Vegas

UNLV vs. Utah Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: UNLV 76, Utah Tech 59

UNLV Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Rebels outscored opponents by 14.0 points per game last season, with a +476 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.6 points per game (22nd in college basketball) and allowed 62.6 per contest (124th in college basketball).

UNLV's offense was more effective in MWC games last season, posting 76.9 points per contest, compared to its season average of 76.6 PPG.

The Rebels scored 78.9 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, they averaged 75.3 points per contest.

UNLV allowed 60.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 65.8 away from home.

