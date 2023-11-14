The Utah Jazz, Talen Horton-Tucker included, match up versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 127-121 win over the Grizzlies, Horton-Tucker had 13 points.

In this piece we'll examine Horton-Tucker's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Talen Horton-Tucker Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

  • Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-106)
  • Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+132)
  • Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-114)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Trail Blazers conceded 117.4 points per game last season, 23rd in the NBA.
  • Conceding 43.2 rebounds per game last season, the Trail Blazers were 14th in the league in that category.
  • Looking at assists, the Trail Blazers conceded 27 per contest last year, ranking them last in the league.
  • In terms of three-point defense, the Trail Blazers were 18th in the NBA last season, allowing 12.5 makes per contest.

Talen Horton-Tucker vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL
3/22/2023 25 11 4 7 1 0 0
1/25/2023 14 12 1 2 1 0 0
12/3/2022 17 2 3 3 0 0 1
11/19/2022 32 8 5 2 0 1 1

