Talen Horton-Tucker NBA Player Preview vs. the Trail Blazers - November 14
The Utah Jazz, Talen Horton-Tucker included, match up versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.
In this piece we'll examine Horton-Tucker's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Talen Horton-Tucker Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers
- Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-106)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+132)
- Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-114)
Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Trail Blazers conceded 117.4 points per game last season, 23rd in the NBA.
- Conceding 43.2 rebounds per game last season, the Trail Blazers were 14th in the league in that category.
- Looking at assists, the Trail Blazers conceded 27 per contest last year, ranking them last in the league.
- In terms of three-point defense, the Trail Blazers were 18th in the NBA last season, allowing 12.5 makes per contest.
Talen Horton-Tucker vs. the Trail Blazers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/22/2023
|25
|11
|4
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1/25/2023
|14
|12
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|12/3/2022
|17
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|11/19/2022
|32
|8
|5
|2
|0
|1
|1
