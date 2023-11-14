The Vegas Golden Knights, including Shea Theodore, will be on the ice Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Washington Capitals. Prop bets for Theodore in that upcoming Golden Knights-Capitals matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Shea Theodore vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Theodore Season Stats Insights

Theodore has averaged 23:18 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

Theodore has a goal in three of 15 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Theodore has a point in eight of 15 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In seven of 15 games this season, Theodore has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Theodore's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Theodore going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

Theodore Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 37 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 15 Games 1 12 Points 1 3 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

