For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Pavel Dorofeyev a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Pavel Dorofeyev score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Dorofeyev stats and insights

  • Dorofeyev has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Capitals.
  • Dorofeyev has zero points on the power play.
  • Dorofeyev averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have conceded 37 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Dorofeyev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:12 Home W 5-0
11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:05 Home L 4-1
11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 12:06 Home W 7-0
11/2/2023 Jets 1 0 1 12:50 Home W 5-2
10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:07 Home W 3-2 SO
10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:44 Away W 4-3 SO
10/27/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 16:39 Home L 4-3 OT
10/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:51 Home W 4-1
10/12/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 12:35 Away W 4-1

Golden Knights vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

