On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the Washington Capitals. Is Paul Cotter going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Paul Cotter score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Cotter stats and insights

  • In three of 15 games this season, Cotter has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Capitals.
  • On the power play, Cotter has accumulated two goals and one assist.
  • He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 17.6% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 37 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Cotter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:04 Home W 5-0
11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:05 Home L 4-1
11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:18 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:03 Home W 7-0
11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:35 Home W 5-2
10/30/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 13:18 Home W 3-2 SO
10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:09 Away W 4-3 SO
10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:00 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 10:19 Home W 3-2
10/21/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 14:23 Away W 5-3

Golden Knights vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

