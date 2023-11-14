Can we count on Michael Amadio scoring a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Michael Amadio score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Amadio stats and insights

  • In two of 15 games this season, Amadio has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Amadio averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have given up 37 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Amadio recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/10/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 14:35 Home W 5-0
11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:33 Home L 4-1
11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 10:53 Home W 7-0
11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:18 Home W 5-2
10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 8:31 Home W 3-2 SO
10/28/2023 Kings 1 1 0 13:14 Away W 4-3 SO
10/27/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:25 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 10:39 Home W 3-2
10/21/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 10:24 Away W 5-3

Golden Knights vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

