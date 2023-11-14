Mark Stone will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Capitals face off on Tuesday at Capital One Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Stone's props versus the Capitals? Scroll down for stats and information.

Mark Stone vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Stone Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Stone has averaged 19:10 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

Stone has netted a goal in a game three times this season in 15 games played, including multiple goals once.

In nine of 15 games this year, Stone has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In seven of 15 games this year, Stone has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Stone goes over his points prop total is 62.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Stone has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Stone Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 37 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 15 Games 2 14 Points 0 4 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

