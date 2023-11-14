The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game against the Washington Capitals is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Mark Stone score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Mark Stone score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Stone stats and insights

  • Stone has scored in three of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Capitals.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
  • He has a 16% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have conceded 37 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Stone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/10/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:03 Home W 5-0
11/8/2023 Kings 1 0 1 19:29 Home L 4-1
11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:29 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Avalanche 4 2 2 19:00 Home W 7-0
11/2/2023 Jets 1 0 1 18:12 Home W 5-2
10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:32 Home W 3-2 SO
10/28/2023 Kings 1 1 0 20:13 Away W 4-3 SO
10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:18 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:16 Home W 3-2
10/21/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:41 Away W 5-3

Golden Knights vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

