Will Mark Stone Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 14?
The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game against the Washington Capitals is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Mark Stone score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Mark Stone score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)
Stone stats and insights
- Stone has scored in three of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Capitals.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
- He has a 16% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 37 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Capitals have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Stone recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|16:03
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/8/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|19:29
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|18:29
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Avalanche
|4
|2
|2
|19:00
|Home
|W 7-0
|11/2/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|18:12
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|21:32
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|20:13
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|10/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:18
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:16
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|19:41
|Away
|W 5-3
Golden Knights vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
