Lauri Markkanen will take the court for the Utah Jazz on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, versus the Portland Trail Blazers.

Markkanen put up 26 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 127-121 win against the Grizzlies.

In this piece we'll break down Markkanen's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Lauri Markkanen Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-110)

Over 24.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-139)

Over 8.5 (-139) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (-122)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Trail Blazers were 23rd in the league defensively last year, giving up 117.4 points per game.

The Trail Blazers allowed 43.2 rebounds on average last year, 14th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Trail Blazers allowed 27 per game last year, ranking them last in the NBA.

In terms of three-point defense, the Trail Blazers were ranked 18th in the league last season, giving up 12.5 makes per game.

Lauri Markkanen vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 33 40 12 3 4 0 0 1/25/2023 34 24 4 1 3 0 0 12/3/2022 35 21 6 2 4 1 3 11/19/2022 32 23 10 2 3 0 1

