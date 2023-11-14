Kelly Olynyk plus his Utah Jazz teammates face off versus the Portland Trail Blazers at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Olynyk, in his last game, had six points and eight rebounds in a 127-121 win over the Grizzlies.

With prop bets in place for Olynyk, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Kelly Olynyk Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (-130)

Over 6.5 (-130) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (+104)

Over 6.5 (+104) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-145)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Trail Blazers conceded 117.4 points per game last year, 23rd in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers gave up 43.2 rebounds on average last year, 14th in the league.

The Trail Blazers gave up 27 assists per contest last year (worst in the NBA).

On defense, the Trail Blazers conceded 12.5 made three-pointers per game last year, 18th in the NBA.

Kelly Olynyk vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 31 12 10 2 0 0 2 12/3/2022 35 15 9 6 1 0 1 11/19/2022 33 5 6 4 1 3 0

