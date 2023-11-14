Jonathan Marchessault will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Capitals play on Tuesday at Capital One Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Marchessault in the Golden Knights-Capitals matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Marchessault has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 16:56 on the ice per game.

Marchessault has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 15 games played, including multiple goals once.

Marchessault has recorded a point in a game seven times this year out of 15 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In three of 15 games this season, Marchessault has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Marchessault's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Marchessault going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 37 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 15 Games 2 9 Points 1 6 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

