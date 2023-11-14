When the Vegas Golden Knights face off against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jonathan Marchessault light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

In four of 15 games this season, Marchessault has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

Marchessault has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 37 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:55 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:47 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:13 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 3 3 0 15:54 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:58 Home W 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Kings 1 0 1 15:47 Away W 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:12 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 18:16 Home W 3-2 10/21/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 16:12 Away W 5-3

Golden Knights vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS

