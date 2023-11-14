You can wager on player prop bet odds for Lauri Markkanen, Shaedon Sharpe and other players on the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers prior to their matchup at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Delta Center.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW

KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Jazz vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: -115)

Tuesday's over/under for Markkanen is 24.5 points. That's 0.2 more than his season average of 24.3.

His per-game rebound average -- 8.3 -- is 1.2 less than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (9.5).

Markkanen has averaged four made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: -108) 1.5 (Over: +164)

The 14.5-point over/under for John Collins on Tuesday is 1.5 higher than his season scoring average (13).

He has averaged 11 rebounds per game, 2.5 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

He one made three-pointer average is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Jordan Clarkson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: -159) 1.5 (Over: -167)

The 14.7 points Jordan Clarkson scores per game are 5.8 less than his prop total on Tuesday.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 3.5).

Clarkson's assist average -- 4.7 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet (4.5).

Clarkson averages 1.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Shaedon Sharpe Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: -156) 2.5 (Over: +104)

Sharpe's 19.3 points per game are 3.2 less than Tuesday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 5.3 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (4.5).

Sharpe averages 2.3 assists, 1.2 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Sharpe averages 2.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.