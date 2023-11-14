Top Player Prop Bets for Jazz vs. Trail Blazers on November 14, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Lauri Markkanen, Shaedon Sharpe and other players on the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers prior to their matchup at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Delta Center.
Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Delta Center
Jazz vs Trail Blazers Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz
Lauri Markkanen Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -114)
|9.5 (Over: +100)
|3.5 (Over: -115)
- Tuesday's over/under for Markkanen is 24.5 points. That's 0.2 more than his season average of 24.3.
- His per-game rebound average -- 8.3 -- is 1.2 less than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (9.5).
- Markkanen has averaged four made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).
John Collins Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|14.5 (Over: -114)
|8.5 (Over: -108)
|1.5 (Over: +164)
- The 14.5-point over/under for John Collins on Tuesday is 1.5 higher than his season scoring average (13).
- He has averaged 11 rebounds per game, 2.5 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.
- He one made three-pointer average is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.
Jordan Clarkson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|20.5 (Over: -106)
|3.5 (Over: -128)
|4.5 (Over: -159)
|1.5 (Over: -167)
- The 14.7 points Jordan Clarkson scores per game are 5.8 less than his prop total on Tuesday.
- He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 3.5).
- Clarkson's assist average -- 4.7 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet (4.5).
- Clarkson averages 1.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Tuesday.
NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers
Shaedon Sharpe Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -102)
|4.5 (Over: -147)
|3.5 (Over: -156)
|2.5 (Over: +104)
- Sharpe's 19.3 points per game are 3.2 less than Tuesday's over/under.
- His rebounding average of 5.3 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (4.5).
- Sharpe averages 2.3 assists, 1.2 less than his over/under on Tuesday.
- Sharpe averages 2.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).
