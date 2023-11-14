The Portland Trail Blazers (3-6) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Utah Jazz (3-7) on November 14, 2023 at Delta Center.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Utah Jazz

Jazz vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Jazz Stats Insights

This season, the Jazz have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have made.

In games Utah shoots higher than 47.3% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.

The Jazz are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 18th.

The Jazz put up 113.9 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 111.7 the Trail Blazers allow.

When Utah scores more than 111.7 points, it is 3-4.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

The Jazz are scoring 120 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 109.8 points per contest.

Utah allows 118 points per game in home games this year, compared to 124 in away games.

Looking at three-pointers, the Jazz have played better at home this year, making 14.8 three-pointers per game with a 40.7% three-point percentage, compared to 13.3 threes per game and a 35.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

