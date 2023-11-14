The Utah Jazz (3-7) and the Portland Trail Blazers (3-6) meet in a matchup with no set line at Delta Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW. The over/under is set at 229.5 for the matchup.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW

Favorite Spread Over/Under - - 229.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah and its opponents have scored more than 229.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.

Utah has an average point total of 235.5 in its matchups this year, 6.0 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Jazz have put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

Utah won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

Utah has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -275.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Jazz.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jazz 7 70% 113.9 220.3 121.6 233.3 228.1 Trail Blazers 2 22.2% 106.4 220.3 111.7 233.3 219.5

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

Utah has done a better job covering the spread at home (2-2-0) than it has in road affairs (2-4-0).

The Jazz put up 113.9 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 111.7 the Trail Blazers give up.

When Utah scores more than 111.7 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Jazz and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against + Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jazz 4-6 0-0 8-2 Trail Blazers 5-4 0-0 5-4

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Jazz Trail Blazers 113.9 Points Scored (PG) 106.4 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 3-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 3-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 121.6 Points Allowed (PG) 111.7 26 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 0-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-2 0-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.