Northwest Division foes battle when the Utah Jazz (1-3) welcome in the Portland Trail Blazers (1-3) at Delta Center, beginning on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the squads this season.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: KJZZ, ROOT Sports NW

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Jazz Games

Jazz Players to Watch

Per game, Lauri Markkanen provided points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists last season. He also averaged 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Jordan Clarkson's numbers last season were 20.8 points, 4.0 boards and 4.4 assists per contest. He made 44.4% of his shots from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 treys.

Walker Kessler averaged 9.2 points, 8.4 boards and 0.9 assists. He drained 72.0% of his shots from the floor.

John Collins averaged 13.1 points, 6.5 boards and 1.2 assists. He drained 50.8% of his shots from the field and 29.2% from 3-point range, with 1.0 treys per game.

Kelly Olynyk's stats last season included 12.5 points, 6.2 boards and 3.7 assists per game. He sank 49.9% of his shots from the floor and 39.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 treys.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Deandre Ayton put up 18.0 points, 1.7 assists and 10.0 rebounds last season.

Jerami Grant put up 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists last year, shooting 47.5% from the field and 40.0% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Malcolm Brogdon averaged 14.9 points last season, plus 3.7 assists and 4.2 boards.

Shaedon Sharpe put up 9.9 points, 3.0 boards and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jabari Walker posted 3.9 points, 0.6 assists and 2.3 boards.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Jazz Trail Blazers 117.1 Points Avg. 113.4 118.0 Points Allowed Avg. 117.4 47.3% Field Goal % 47.4% 35.3% Three Point % 36.5%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.