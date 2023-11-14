Jazz vs. Trail Blazers November 14 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:19 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Northwest Division foes battle when the Utah Jazz (1-3) welcome in the Portland Trail Blazers (1-3) at Delta Center, beginning on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the squads this season.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: KJZZ, ROOT Sports NW
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Jazz Games
- November 6 at the Bulls
- November 8 at the Pacers
- November 4 at the Timberwolves
- November 10 at the Grizzlies
- November 2 at home vs the Magic
Jazz Players to Watch
- Per game, Lauri Markkanen provided points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists last season. He also averaged 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Jordan Clarkson's numbers last season were 20.8 points, 4.0 boards and 4.4 assists per contest. He made 44.4% of his shots from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 treys.
- Walker Kessler averaged 9.2 points, 8.4 boards and 0.9 assists. He drained 72.0% of his shots from the floor.
- John Collins averaged 13.1 points, 6.5 boards and 1.2 assists. He drained 50.8% of his shots from the field and 29.2% from 3-point range, with 1.0 treys per game.
- Kelly Olynyk's stats last season included 12.5 points, 6.2 boards and 3.7 assists per game. He sank 49.9% of his shots from the floor and 39.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 treys.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Deandre Ayton put up 18.0 points, 1.7 assists and 10.0 rebounds last season.
- Jerami Grant put up 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists last year, shooting 47.5% from the field and 40.0% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Malcolm Brogdon averaged 14.9 points last season, plus 3.7 assists and 4.2 boards.
- Shaedon Sharpe put up 9.9 points, 3.0 boards and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jabari Walker posted 3.9 points, 0.6 assists and 2.3 boards.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Jazz
|Trail Blazers
|117.1
|Points Avg.
|113.4
|118.0
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.4
|47.3%
|Field Goal %
|47.4%
|35.3%
|Three Point %
|36.5%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.