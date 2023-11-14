On Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Delta Center, the Portland Trail Blazers (3-6) will be attempting to break a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Utah Jazz (3-7). It airs at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Jazz vs. Trail Blazers matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW

KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jazz Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM - 229.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jazz vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Jazz have been outscored by 7.7 points per game (scoring 113.9 points per game to rank 12th in the league while giving up 121.6 per outing to rank 26th in the NBA) and have a -77 scoring differential overall.

The Trail Blazers are being outscored by 5.3 points per game, with a -47 scoring differential overall. They put up 106.4 points per game (30th in NBA), and allow 111.7 per outing (11th in league).

These two teams average 220.3 points per game combined, 9.2 less than this game's total.

Opponents of these teams average 233.3 combined points per game, 3.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Utah has covered four times in 10 games with a spread this season.

Portland is 5-4-0 ATS this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jazz and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +50000 +25000 - Trail Blazers +100000 +50000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.