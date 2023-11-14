The Vegas Golden Knights, Jack Eichel included, will face the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Eichel? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Jack Eichel vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Eichel Season Stats Insights

Eichel's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:00 per game on the ice, is +4.

In five of 15 games this season, Eichel has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 11 of 15 games this year, Eichel has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 15 games this year, Eichel has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Eichel hits the over on his points over/under is 70.4%, based on the odds.

Eichel has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Eichel Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 37 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 15 Games 2 15 Points 2 6 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

