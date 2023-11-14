Will Jack Eichel Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 14?
On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights square off with the Washington Capitals. Is Jack Eichel going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Jack Eichel score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)
Eichel stats and insights
- Eichel has scored in five of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.
- Eichel has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.
- He has a 9.5% shooting percentage, attempting 4.2 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 37 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Capitals have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Eichel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|17:22
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/8/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:31
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/5/2023
|Ducks
|2
|1
|1
|20:38
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|2
|0
|20:12
|Home
|W 7-0
|11/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:00
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|19:43
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|22:59
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|10/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|20:52
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Flyers
|2
|0
|2
|18:15
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|19:24
|Away
|W 5-3
Golden Knights vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
