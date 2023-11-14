The Vegas Golden Knights, Ivan Barbashev included, will meet the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Barbashev available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Ivan Barbashev vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Barbashev Season Stats Insights

Barbashev's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:57 per game on the ice, is +4.

In four of 15 games this season, Barbashev has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Barbashev has recorded a point in a game four times this year out of 15 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Barbashev has had an assist in one of 15 games this season.

Barbashev's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.

There is a 30.3% chance of Barbashev having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Barbashev Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 37 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 15 Games 1 5 Points 1 4 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

