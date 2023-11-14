The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on William Karlsson, Alexander Ovechkin and others in this matchup.

Golden Knights vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Golden Knights vs. Capitals Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

Karlsson is one of Vegas' leading contributors (18 total points), having registered eight goals and 10 assists.

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Nov. 10 1 1 2 1 vs. Kings Nov. 8 1 0 1 1 at Ducks Nov. 5 0 0 0 2 vs. Avalanche Nov. 4 2 0 2 2 vs. Jets Nov. 2 1 1 2 1

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Jack Eichel has accumulated 15 points (one per game), scoring six goals and adding nine assists.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Nov. 10 0 1 1 5 vs. Kings Nov. 8 0 0 0 3 at Ducks Nov. 5 1 1 2 4 vs. Avalanche Nov. 4 2 0 2 4 vs. Jets Nov. 2 0 0 0 2

Mark Stone Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Mark Stone's 14 points this season have come via four goals and 10 assists.

Stone Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Nov. 10 0 1 1 4 vs. Kings Nov. 8 0 1 1 2 at Ducks Nov. 5 0 0 0 0 vs. Avalanche Nov. 4 2 2 4 5 vs. Jets Nov. 2 0 1 1 1

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Ovechkin's four goals and seven assists in 13 games for Washington add up to 11 total points on the season.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Nov. 11 2 0 2 5 at Devils Nov. 10 0 1 1 3 vs. Panthers Nov. 8 0 0 0 2 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 4 0 0 0 3 vs. Islanders Nov. 2 0 0 0 3

John Carlson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

John Carlson is a key piece of the offense for Washington with eight total points this season. He has scored one goal and added seven assists in 13 games.

Carlson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 at Devils Nov. 10 0 0 0 1 vs. Panthers Nov. 8 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 4 0 0 0 4 vs. Islanders Nov. 2 0 0 0 2

