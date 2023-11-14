Top Player Prop Bets for Golden Knights vs. Capitals on November 14, 2023
The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on William Karlsson, Alexander Ovechkin and others in this matchup.
Golden Knights vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Golden Knights vs. Capitals Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
William Karlsson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
Karlsson is one of Vegas' leading contributors (18 total points), having registered eight goals and 10 assists.
Karlsson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 10
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 8
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Ducks
|Nov. 5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 4
|2
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 2
|1
|1
|2
|1
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Jack Eichel has accumulated 15 points (one per game), scoring six goals and adding nine assists.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 10
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 8
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Ducks
|Nov. 5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
Mark Stone Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Mark Stone's 14 points this season have come via four goals and 10 assists.
Stone Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 10
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 8
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Ducks
|Nov. 5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 4
|2
|2
|4
|5
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|1
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
Alexander Ovechkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Ovechkin's four goals and seven assists in 13 games for Washington add up to 11 total points on the season.
Ovechkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Nov. 11
|2
|0
|2
|5
|at Devils
|Nov. 10
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
John Carlson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
John Carlson is a key piece of the offense for Washington with eight total points this season. He has scored one goal and added seven assists in 13 games.
Carlson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Devils
|Nov. 10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
