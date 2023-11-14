The Vegas Golden Knights (12-2-1) visit the Washington Capitals (7-4-2) at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, November 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS, with each team heading into the game following a victory. The Golden Knights are coming off a 5-0 victory over the San Jose Sharks, while the Capitals knocked off the New York Islanders 4-1 in their last outing.

Golden Knights vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-150) Capitals (+125) 6 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have been favored on the moneyline 12 times this season, and have gone 9-3 in those games.

Vegas has a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Golden Knights a 60.0% chance to win.

Vegas' 15 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals seven times.

Golden Knights vs Capitals Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Capitals Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 55 (3rd) Goals 30 (31st) 32 (3rd) Goals Allowed 37 (8th) 11 (14th) Power Play Goals 3 (31st) 7 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 7 (7th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas is 4-5-0 against the spread, and 7-2-1 overall, in its last 10 contests.

In its past 10 games, Vegas went over five times.

The average amount of goals in the Golden Knights' past 10 games is 0.2 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights' goals per game average is 0.2 lower than their season-long average.

The Golden Knights' 55 goals this season make them the third-best scoring team in the league.

The Golden Knights are ranked third in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 32 total goals (just 2.1 per game).

With a +23 goal differential, they're ranked second-best in the NHL.

