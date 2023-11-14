Golden Knights vs. Capitals: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Vegas Golden Knights (12-2-1) visit the Washington Capitals (7-4-2) at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, November 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS, with each team heading into the game following a victory. The Golden Knights are coming off a 5-0 victory over the San Jose Sharks, while the Capitals knocked off the New York Islanders 4-1 in their last outing.
Golden Knights vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Golden Knights (-150)
|Capitals (+125)
|6
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have been favored on the moneyline 12 times this season, and have gone 9-3 in those games.
- Vegas has a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Golden Knights a 60.0% chance to win.
- Vegas' 15 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals seven times.
Golden Knights vs Capitals Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Capitals Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|55 (3rd)
|Goals
|30 (31st)
|32 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|37 (8th)
|11 (14th)
|Power Play Goals
|3 (31st)
|7 (7th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|7 (7th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas is 4-5-0 against the spread, and 7-2-1 overall, in its last 10 contests.
- In its past 10 games, Vegas went over five times.
- The average amount of goals in the Golden Knights' past 10 games is 0.2 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights' goals per game average is 0.2 lower than their season-long average.
- The Golden Knights' 55 goals this season make them the third-best scoring team in the league.
- The Golden Knights are ranked third in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 32 total goals (just 2.1 per game).
- With a +23 goal differential, they're ranked second-best in the NHL.
