The Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone and the Washington Capitals' Tom Wilson are two of the best players to keep an eye on when these squads meet on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Capital One Arena.

Golden Knights vs. Capitals Game Information

Golden Knights Players to Watch

One of Vegas' leading offensive players this season is William Karlsson, with 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) and an average ice time of 16:44 per game.

Jack Eichel has chipped in with 15 points (six goals, nine assists).

Stone has scored four goals and added 10 assists in 15 games for Vegas.

Logan Thompson's record is 5-1-0. He has conceded 14 goals (2.3 goals against average) and racked up 168 saves with a .923% save percentage (11th in league).

Capitals Players to Watch

Alexander Ovechkin is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 11 points (0.8 per game), as he has scored four goals and seven assists in 13 games (playing 20:18 per game).

John Carlson is a top scorer for Washington, with eight total points this season. In 13 games, he has scored one goal and provided seven assists.

This season, Wilson has three goals and five assists for Vegas.

In the crease, Hunter Shepard has a .915 save percentage (20th in the league), with 54 total saves, while allowing five goals (2.5 goals against average). He has compiled a 2-0-0 record between the posts for Washington this season.

Golden Knights vs. Capitals Stat Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 5th 3.67 Goals Scored 2.31 31st 2nd 2.13 Goals Allowed 2.85 8th 16th 30.5 Shots 29 25th 11th 29.7 Shots Allowed 29.8 12th 11th 22.45% Power Play % 7.89% 30th 8th 85.11% Penalty Kill % 82.5% 12th

