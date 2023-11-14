The Vegas Golden Knights (12-2-1) visit the Washington Capitals (7-4-2) at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, November 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS, with both teams heading into the game following a win. The Golden Knights are coming off a 5-0 triumph over the San Jose Sharks, while the Capitals took down the New York Islanders 4-1 in their most recent outing.

The Golden Knights' offense has scored 36 goals in their last 10 outings, while allowing 22 goals. A total of 32 power-play opportunities during that span have resulted in seven power-play goals (21.9%). They are 7-2-1 in those contests.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will win the game in Tuesday's hockey action.

Golden Knights vs. Capitals Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this game calls for a final result of Golden Knights 4, Capitals 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-160)

Golden Knights (-160) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)

Golden Knights vs Capitals Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have a 12-2-1 record overall, with a 3-1-4 record in contests that have gone to overtime.

Vegas is 1-0-1 (three points) in its two games decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Golden Knights registered just one goal, they lost.

Vegas has taken four points from the three games this season when it scored exactly two goals (2-1-0 record).

The Golden Knights have scored three or more goals 11 times, and are 10-0-1 in those games (to record 21 points).

In the three games when Vegas has recorded a single power-play goal, it won every time (six points).

In games when it has outshot opponents, Vegas is 5-2-0 (10 points).

The Golden Knights' opponents have had more shots in seven games. The Golden Knights finished 6-0-1 in those matchups (13 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 5th 3.67 Goals Scored 2.31 31st 2nd 2.13 Goals Allowed 2.85 8th 16th 30.5 Shots 29 25th 11th 29.7 Shots Allowed 29.8 12th 11th 22.45% Power Play % 7.89% 30th 8th 85.11% Penalty Kill % 82.5% 12th

Golden Knights vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

