Tuesday's NHL slate features a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights (12-2-1) and the Washington Capitals (7-4-2) at Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia. The Golden Knights are -165 on the moneyline to win on the road against the Capitals (+135) in the game, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS.

Golden Knights vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Golden Knights vs. Capitals Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs. Capitals Betting Trends

Washington has played four games this season with more than 6 goals.

The Golden Knights have been victorious in nine of their 12 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (75.0%).

The Capitals have been the underdog nine times this season, and upset their opponent in four of those games.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter, Vegas has compiled a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of its games).

Washington has gone 3-2 when bookmakers have made them underdogs of +135 or longer on the moneyline.

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 4-5 5-5-0 6.2 3.60 2.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.60 2.20 7 21.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 5-5 2-8-0 6.4 2.70 2.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-2-2 2.70 2.50 3 10.0% Record as ML Favorite 5-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 8

