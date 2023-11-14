The Vegas Golden Knights (12-2-1) will visit the Washington Capitals (7-4-2) on Tuesday, with both squads coming off a victory in their last game.

You can follow the action on ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS to see the Golden Knights meet the Capitals.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Golden Knights vs Capitals Additional Info

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in league play, allowing 32 total goals (just 2.1 per game) to rank third.

The Golden Knights score the third-most goals in the NHL (55 total, 3.7 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 2.2 goals per game (22 total) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 36 goals during that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % William Karlsson 15 8 10 18 7 10 60% Jack Eichel 15 6 9 15 11 13 44% Mark Stone 15 4 10 14 9 17 - Shea Theodore 15 3 9 12 11 9 - Chandler Stephenson 13 2 8 10 3 4 51.1%

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 37 total goals (2.8 per game), eighth in the league.

With 30 goals (2.3 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.

In their last 10 games, the Capitals have gone 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 27 goals over that span.

Capitals Key Players