As they prepare for their Tuesday, November 14 game against the Washington Capitals (7-4-2) at Capital One Arena, which starts at 7:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights (12-2-1) are monitoring three players on the injury report.

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Nicolas Roy C Out Undisclosed Chandler Stephenson C Questionable Upper Body Nicolas Hague D Out Lower Body

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Nicklas Backstrom C Out Personal Anthony Mantha RW Out Upper Body Joel Edmundson D Out Hand Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles Darcy Kuemper G Questionable Undisclosed Martin Fehervary D Out Lower Body Trevor van Riemsdyk D Out Lower Body

Golden Knights vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS

Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Golden Knights Season Insights

Vegas has scored the third-most goals in the NHL (55 total, 3.7 per game).

Their goal differential (+23) makes them second-best in the league.

Capitals Season Insights

With 30 goals (2.3 per game), the Capitals have the league's 31st-ranked offense.

Washington allows 2.8 goals per game (37 total), the eighth-fewest in the league.

Their -7 goal differential is 22nd in the league.

