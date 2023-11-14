Collin Sexton and his Utah Jazz teammates take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.

In a 127-121 win over the Grizzlies (his most recent action) Sexton posted 10 points and six assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Sexton's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Collin Sexton Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-114)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Trail Blazers were 23rd in the NBA last year, conceding 117.4 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Trail Blazers were 14th in the NBA last season, conceding 43.2 per game.

Conceding an average of 27 assists last season, the Trail Blazers were the worst team in the league.

Conceding 12.5 made three-pointers per game last season, the Trail Blazers were 18th in the league in that category.

Collin Sexton vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 22 19 4 2 3 1 0 12/3/2022 31 19 3 0 2 0 1 11/19/2022 20 9 1 4 1 0 1

