The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming contest against the Washington Capitals is set for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Brett Howden find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Brett Howden score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Howden stats and insights

In two of 13 games this season, Howden has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.

Howden has no points on the power play.

Howden averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 28.6%.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 37 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Howden recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 15:11 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:30 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:26 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:40 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:58 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:43 Home W 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:50 Away W 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:49 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:16 Home W 3-2 10/21/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:10 Away W 5-3

Golden Knights vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS

