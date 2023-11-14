The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game versus the Washington Capitals is set for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Ben Hutton find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Ben Hutton score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Hutton stats and insights

  • Hutton is yet to score through 10 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.
  • Hutton has no points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have given up 37 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Hutton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:20 Home W 5-0
11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:41 Home L 4-1
11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:14 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:06 Home W 7-0
11/2/2023 Jets 1 0 1 15:38 Home W 5-2
10/19/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:38 Away W 5-3
10/17/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:03 Home W 3-2 SO
10/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:02 Home W 4-1
10/12/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:18 Away W 4-1
10/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:08 Home W 4-1

Golden Knights vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

