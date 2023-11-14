Will Ben Hutton Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 14?
The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game versus the Washington Capitals is set for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Ben Hutton find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Ben Hutton score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Hutton stats and insights
- Hutton is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.
- Hutton has no points on the power play.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 37 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Hutton recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:20
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/8/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:41
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:14
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Home
|W 7-0
|11/2/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|15:38
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/19/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:38
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/17/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:02
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/12/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|16:18
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:08
|Home
|W 4-1
Golden Knights vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
