Alex Pietrangelo and the Vegas Golden Knights will play on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Washington Capitals. Looking to bet on Pietrangelo's props versus the Capitals? Scroll down for stats and information.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Pietrangelo has a plus-minus rating of +6, while averaging 15:43 on the ice per game.

In one of 10 games this year, Pietrangelo has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Pietrangelo has a point in six of 10 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Pietrangelo has an assist in six of 10 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Pietrangelo's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Pietrangelo has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 37 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 10 Games 2 9 Points 5 1 Goals 0 8 Assists 5

