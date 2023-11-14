Will Alex Pietrangelo Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 14?
On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights clash with the Washington Capitals. Is Alex Pietrangelo going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Alex Pietrangelo score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Pietrangelo stats and insights
- In one of 10 games this season, Pietrangelo scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Pietrangelo averages two shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.3%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 37 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pietrangelo recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Sharks
|3
|1
|2
|22:30
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/8/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|24:10
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|21:57
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|21:30
|Home
|W 7-0
|11/2/2023
|Jets
|2
|0
|2
|20:12
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|26:50
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|28:37
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|10/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|24:13
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/12/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|19:51
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|26:00
|Home
|W 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Golden Knights vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.