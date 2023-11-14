On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights clash with the Washington Capitals. Is Alex Pietrangelo going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Alex Pietrangelo score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Pietrangelo stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Pietrangelo scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Pietrangelo averages two shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.3%.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 37 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Pietrangelo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Sharks 3 1 2 22:30 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 1 0 1 24:10 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:57 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 21:30 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 2 0 2 20:12 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 26:50 Home W 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 28:37 Away W 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 24:13 Home L 4-3 OT 10/12/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 19:51 Away W 4-1 10/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 26:00 Home W 4-1

Golden Knights vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.