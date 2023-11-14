Will Alec Martinez find the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights face off against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Alec Martinez score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Martinez stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Martinez has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Capitals.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 37 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

