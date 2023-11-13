Domantas Sabonis, Top Kings Players to Watch vs. the Cavaliers - November 13
The Sacramento Kings (4-4) play the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-5) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday at Golden 1 Center. Keegan Murray of the Kings is a player to watch in this contest.
How to Watch Kings vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Monday, November 13
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, BSOH
Kings' Last Game
In their previous game, the Kings topped the Thunder on Friday, 105-98. Kevin Huerter scored a team-high 28 points (and chipped in two assists and nine boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kevin Huerter
|28
|9
|2
|3
|1
|4
|Keegan Murray
|24
|11
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Domantas Sabonis
|17
|13
|13
|1
|2
|0
Kings vs Cavaliers Additional Info
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis averages 17.7 points, 15.0 boards and 5.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Murray is putting up 16.0 points, 2.3 assists and 7.7 boards per game.
- Harrison Barnes' numbers for the season are 17.0 points, 3.3 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 60.0% from the field and 46.2% from downtown, with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Malik Monk is posting 13.7 points, 5.3 assists and 1.7 boards per game.
- Huerter is putting up 6.3 points, 2.7 assists and 4.7 boards per contest.
