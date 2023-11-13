The Sacramento Kings (4-4) play the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-5) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday at Golden 1 Center. Keegan Murray of the Kings is a player to watch in this contest.

Kings vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Monday, November 13

Monday, November 13 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, BSOH

Kings' Last Game

In their previous game, the Kings topped the Thunder on Friday, 105-98. Kevin Huerter scored a team-high 28 points (and chipped in two assists and nine boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Huerter 28 9 2 3 1 4 Keegan Murray 24 11 1 3 1 3 Domantas Sabonis 17 13 13 1 2 0

Kings vs Cavaliers

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis averages 17.7 points, 15.0 boards and 5.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Murray is putting up 16.0 points, 2.3 assists and 7.7 boards per game.

Harrison Barnes' numbers for the season are 17.0 points, 3.3 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 60.0% from the field and 46.2% from downtown, with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Malik Monk is posting 13.7 points, 5.3 assists and 1.7 boards per game.

Huerter is putting up 6.3 points, 2.7 assists and 4.7 boards per contest.

