Bookmakers have set player props for Domantas Sabonis, Evan Mobley and others when the Sacramento Kings host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden 1 Center on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Kings vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and BSOH

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: -125)

The 17.7 points Sabonis has scored per game this season is 0.8 fewer than his prop total set for Monday (18.5).

He has collected 15 rebounds per game, 2.5 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (12.5).

Sabonis' season-long assist average -- 5.7 per game -- is 1.8 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet total (7.5).

Get Sabonis gear at Fanatics!

Keegan Murray Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: -147)

Monday's points prop for Keegan Murray is 16.5. That's 0.5 more than his season average.

He has collected 7.7 rebounds per game, 2.2 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

He makes 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Harrison Barnes Props

PTS REB 3PM 11.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +122) 1.5 (Over: +108)

The 11.5-point over/under for Harrison Barnes on Monday is 5.5 lower than his season scoring average.

He has pulled down 3.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Monday's game (3.5).

Barnes' two three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Monday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST 15.5 (Over: -120) 9.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +124)

The 15.5-point over/under set for Mobley on Monday is 3.5 lower than his season scoring average of 19.

His rebounding average of 11.7 is lower than his over/under on Monday (9.5).

Mobley has dished out 2.3 assists per game, which is 0.2 less than Monday's over/under.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -139) 5.5 (Over: +110) 3.5 (Over: +126)

The 35 points Donovan Mitchell has scored per game this season is 6.5 more than his prop total set for Monday (28.5).

He has averaged 2.0 more rebounds per game (6.5) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (4.5).

Monday's assist prop bet total for Mitchell (5.5) is the exact same as his season-long assist average.

Mitchell's four made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.