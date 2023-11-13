Bookmakers have set player props for Domantas Sabonis, Evan Mobley and others when the Sacramento Kings host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden 1 Center on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

Kings vs. Cavaliers Game Info

  • Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Sacramento, California
  • Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs Cavaliers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST
18.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: -125)
  • The 17.7 points Sabonis has scored per game this season is 0.8 fewer than his prop total set for Monday (18.5).
  • He has collected 15 rebounds per game, 2.5 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (12.5).
  • Sabonis' season-long assist average -- 5.7 per game -- is 1.8 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet total (7.5).

Keegan Murray Props

PTS REB 3PM
16.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: -147)
  • Monday's points prop for Keegan Murray is 16.5. That's 0.5 more than his season average.
  • He has collected 7.7 rebounds per game, 2.2 higher than his prop bet on Monday.
  • He makes 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Harrison Barnes Props

PTS REB 3PM
11.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +122) 1.5 (Over: +108)
  • The 11.5-point over/under for Harrison Barnes on Monday is 5.5 lower than his season scoring average.
  • He has pulled down 3.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Monday's game (3.5).
  • Barnes' two three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST
15.5 (Over: -120) 9.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +124)
  • The 15.5-point over/under set for Mobley on Monday is 3.5 lower than his season scoring average of 19.
  • His rebounding average of 11.7 is lower than his over/under on Monday (9.5).
  • Mobley has dished out 2.3 assists per game, which is 0.2 less than Monday's over/under.

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -139) 5.5 (Over: +110) 3.5 (Over: +126)
  • The 35 points Donovan Mitchell has scored per game this season is 6.5 more than his prop total set for Monday (28.5).
  • He has averaged 2.0 more rebounds per game (6.5) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (4.5).
  • Monday's assist prop bet total for Mitchell (5.5) is the exact same as his season-long assist average.
  • Mitchell's four made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

