How to Watch the Kings vs. Cavaliers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:31 PM PST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Sacramento Kings (4-4) will look to extend a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-5) on November 13, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Cavaliers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Kings vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
Kings vs Cavaliers Additional Info
Kings Stats Insights
- The Kings' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents.
- Sacramento has put together a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.
- The Kings are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 17th.
- The Kings' 111.1 points per game are just 0.8 fewer points than the 111.9 the Cavaliers give up.
- Sacramento has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 111.9 points.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- The Kings average 118.0 points per game at home, 13.7 more than away (104.3). On defense they allow 116.3 per game, 5.0 more than on the road (111.3).
- At home the Kings are collecting 28.5 assists per game, 4.7 more than on the road (23.8).
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Trey Lyles
|Out
|Calf
|De'Aaron Fox
|Questionable
|Ankle
