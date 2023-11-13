The Sacramento Kings (4-4) will look to extend a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-5) on November 13, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Cavaliers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Kings vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBA TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kings vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents.

Sacramento has put together a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.

The Kings are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 17th.

The Kings' 111.1 points per game are just 0.8 fewer points than the 111.9 the Cavaliers give up.

Sacramento has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 111.9 points.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

The Kings average 118.0 points per game at home, 13.7 more than away (104.3). On defense they allow 116.3 per game, 5.0 more than on the road (111.3).

At home the Kings are collecting 28.5 assists per game, 4.7 more than on the road (23.8).

Kings Injuries