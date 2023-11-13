The Sacramento Kings (4-4) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-5) at Golden 1 Center on Monday, November 13 at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Kings enter this matchup on the heels of a 105-98 win against the Thunder on Friday. In the Kings' win, Kevin Huerter led the way with a team-high 28 points (adding nine rebounds and two assists).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG De'Aaron Fox PG Questionable Ankle 31.3 4.3 6 Trey Lyles PF Out Calf

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Ricky Rubio: Out (Personal), Ty Jerome: Questionable (Ankle), Isaac Okoro: Questionable (Knee), Sam Merrill: Questionable (Illness)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kings vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and BSOH

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.