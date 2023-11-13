Kings vs. Cavaliers Injury Report Today - November 13
The Sacramento Kings (4-4) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-5) at Golden 1 Center on Monday, November 13 at 10:00 PM ET.
The Kings enter this matchup on the heels of a 105-98 win against the Thunder on Friday. In the Kings' win, Kevin Huerter led the way with a team-high 28 points (adding nine rebounds and two assists).
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|De'Aaron Fox
|PG
|Questionable
|Ankle
|31.3
|4.3
|6
|Trey Lyles
|PF
|Out
|Calf
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
Cavaliers Injuries: Ricky Rubio: Out (Personal), Ty Jerome: Questionable (Ankle), Isaac Okoro: Questionable (Knee), Sam Merrill: Questionable (Illness)
Kings vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and BSOH
