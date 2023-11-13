Kings vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Sacramento Kings (4-4) are only 2.5-point underdogs as they try to continue a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-5) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and BSOH. The point total for the matchup is 224.5.
Kings vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and BSOH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-2.5
|224.5
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento has played four games this season that ended with a point total higher than 224.5 points.
- Sacramento's outings this season have a 224.9-point average over/under, 0.4 more points than this game's total.
- Sacramento's ATS record is 4-4-0 this season.
- The Kings have split the two match ups they have played as underdogs this season.
- Sacramento has played as an underdog of +115 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Sacramento has a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.
Kings vs Cavaliers Additional Info
|Cavaliers vs Kings Injury Report
|Cavaliers vs Kings Players to Watch
|Cavaliers vs Kings Odds/Over/Under
Kings vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|5
|55.6%
|109.7
|220.8
|111.9
|225.7
|221.4
|Kings
|4
|50%
|111.1
|220.8
|113.8
|225.7
|228.3
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- Sacramento's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .500. It is 2-2-0 ATS on its home court and 2-2-0 on the road.
- The Kings put up an average of 111.1 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 111.9 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
- Sacramento is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when it scores more than 111.9 points.
Kings vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|4-4
|1-0
|4-4
|Cavaliers
|3-6
|0-2
|5-4
Kings vs. Cavaliers Point Insights
|Kings
|Cavaliers
|111.1
|109.7
|18
|23
|2-2
|2-3
|3-1
|3-2
|113.8
|111.9
|17
|13
|2-1
|3-2
|1-2
|3-2
