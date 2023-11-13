The Sacramento Kings (4-4) are only 2.5-point underdogs as they try to continue a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-5) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and BSOH. The point total for the matchup is 224.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kings vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and BSOH

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -2.5 224.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento has played four games this season that ended with a point total higher than 224.5 points.

Sacramento's outings this season have a 224.9-point average over/under, 0.4 more points than this game's total.

Sacramento's ATS record is 4-4-0 this season.

The Kings have split the two match ups they have played as underdogs this season.

Sacramento has played as an underdog of +115 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Sacramento has a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kings vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 5 55.6% 109.7 220.8 111.9 225.7 221.4 Kings 4 50% 111.1 220.8 113.8 225.7 228.3

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

Sacramento's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .500. It is 2-2-0 ATS on its home court and 2-2-0 on the road.

The Kings put up an average of 111.1 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 111.9 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

Sacramento is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when it scores more than 111.9 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Kings vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Kings and Cavaliers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 4-4 1-0 4-4 Cavaliers 3-6 0-2 5-4

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Kings Cavaliers 111.1 Points Scored (PG) 109.7 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 2-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-3 3-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-2 113.8 Points Allowed (PG) 111.9 17 NBA Rank (PAPG) 13 2-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-2 1-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.