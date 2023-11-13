The Sacramento Kings (2-1) square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and BSOH.

Kings vs. Cavaliers Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 13

Monday, November 13 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, BSOH

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis posted 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists last year. He also drained 61.5% of his shots from the field (eighth in league).

Harrison Barnes averaged 15.0 points, 4.5 boards and 1.6 assists per game last season. He also delivered 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Kevin Huerter put up 15.2 points, 3.3 boards and 2.9 assists. He also sank 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 40.2% from 3-point range, with 2.7 treys per contest.

Malik Monk averaged 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Keegan Murray recorded 12.2 points, 4.6 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell recorded 28.3 points, 4.4 assists and 4.3 boards last season.

Evan Mobley's numbers last season were 16.2 points, 9.0 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 55.4% from the floor.

Darius Garland posted 21.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 41.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Caris LeVert put up 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Max Strus posted 11.5 points, 3.2 boards and 2.1 assists, shooting 41.0% from the floor and 35.0% from downtown, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kings vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kings Cavaliers 120.7 Points Avg. 112.3 118.1 Points Allowed Avg. 106.9 49.4% Field Goal % 48.8% 36.9% Three Point % 36.7%

