Kings vs. Cavaliers November 13 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:23 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Sacramento Kings (2-1) square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and BSOH.
Kings vs. Cavaliers Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 13
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, BSOH
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis posted 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists last year. He also drained 61.5% of his shots from the field (eighth in league).
- Harrison Barnes averaged 15.0 points, 4.5 boards and 1.6 assists per game last season. He also delivered 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.
- Kevin Huerter put up 15.2 points, 3.3 boards and 2.9 assists. He also sank 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 40.2% from 3-point range, with 2.7 treys per contest.
- Malik Monk averaged 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Keegan Murray recorded 12.2 points, 4.6 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell recorded 28.3 points, 4.4 assists and 4.3 boards last season.
- Evan Mobley's numbers last season were 16.2 points, 9.0 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 55.4% from the floor.
- Darius Garland posted 21.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 41.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Caris LeVert put up 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists.
- Max Strus posted 11.5 points, 3.2 boards and 2.1 assists, shooting 41.0% from the floor and 35.0% from downtown, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
Kings vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Kings
|Cavaliers
|120.7
|Points Avg.
|112.3
|118.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|106.9
|49.4%
|Field Goal %
|48.8%
|36.9%
|Three Point %
|36.7%
