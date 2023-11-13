The Sacramento Kings (4-4), on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET, hope to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-5).

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Cavaliers matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kings vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and BSOH

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and BSOH Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Kings vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cavaliers Moneyline Kings Moneyline BetMGM Cavaliers (-2.5) 224.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cavaliers (-2.5) 224 -138 +118 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kings vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have a -20 scoring differential, falling short by 2.2 points per game. They're putting up 109.7 points per game to rank 23rd in the league and are allowing 111.9 per outing to rank 13th in the NBA.

The Kings have a -21 scoring differential, falling short by 2.7 points per game. They're putting up 111.1 points per game, 19th in the league, and are giving up 113.8 per contest to rank 17th in the NBA.

These teams score a combined 220.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams give up 225.7 points per game combined, 1.2 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Cleveland has compiled a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

Sacramento has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +6600 +3000 - Cavaliers +2500 +1200 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.